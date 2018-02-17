JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

PNB scam: Bankers huddle to reconcile LoU claims and decide on liabilities
Business Standard

Banks may take a hit of at least Rs 176 bn from PNB scam: I-T Dept

But the total hit to Indian banks 'may well exceed' that amount, the I-T department said in its note

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Nirav Modi
File photo of Nirav Modi

Indian banks could take a hit of at least $2.7 billion from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Punjab National Bank in a $1.77 billion fraud case, the income tax department said on Saturday.

As of March 2017, banks had extended loans and guarantees worth Rs 176.32 billion ($2.74 billion) to companies tied to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the tax department said in a note seen by Reuters.

But the total hit to Indian banks "may well exceed" that amount the department said in its note. ($1 = 64.2400 Indian rupees)
First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements