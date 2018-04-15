Barring existing promoters from bidding in big cases justified: UCO Bank MD

Public sector lender has been under prompt corrective action (PCA) by in view of high With an exposure of around Rs 90 billion in the two lists of major defaulters referred by to IBC, the bank’s net loss widened to Rs 10.16 billion in the quarter ended December 2017 as gross bad loans ratio hit over 20 per cent. R K Takkar, MD & CEO, UCO Bank, in an interview tells Namrata Acharya that baring existing promoters from biding in big cases was justified, although for the norms should be relaxed. Edited Excerpts:

Do you see need for any provisioning on account of fraud? What was your total exposure to the fraud?

No, as far as fraud is concerned, is already paying and we are not taking any hit on account of that. has already paid whatever was the amount due till 31st March. Our total LC amount was about Rs 26 billion.

What has been the impact of LOU ban in your bank? Are you realigning your overseas business strategy?

There is no immediate impact on bank itself. However, in case of trade finance, exporters would have to find alternative means for meeting their obligations. Cost of funding goes up for exporters.

LOU was not a big part of our overseas operations, but obviously it constituted a part of operations. That business won’t be there. Now, the focus will be on normal LC business, foreign currency loan and syndication products.

Have you started rationalizing your foreign operations?

Yes, we have already taken a decision to merge two branches, each in Singapore and Hong Kong.

What is your exposure in the two lists of defaulters referred to IBC by What are your views on recent relaxations on provisioning on account of these loans?

We have an exposure of around Rs 90 billion in the two lists referred to by So we had to make 50 per cent provision, but now has relaxation that we can make provision up to 40 per cent. That is a call that we are yet to take, whether we want to do to it or not.

A large number of cases in both the lists of defaulters by are stuck in litigations. Do you think promoters should get some leeway in the bidding process?

is a new concept and is in an evolving state. Many issues are coming up, and they are bound to happen. As far as debarring existing promoters is concerned, then I feel it is right to debar some of the promoters, or else the same promoter takes benefit and takes control of the company, and yet not able to perform. In that case, we are losing more money. However, in case of SMEs, it is difficult to find a new promoter. So in that case, provided the promoter is not a willful defaulter or has not diverted funds, there should be some flexibility, that will bring in more competition.

What is your view on rising number of frauds in PSBs, and what lessons have you drawn from the recent frauds?

If you see, frauds have been happening in banks, but now the magnitude of frauds have gone up substantially. We have to make our system more robust. Our need to be strengthened, and people need to be sensitized. Whether it is through IT improvements or manually, we are trying to strengthen our systems. But it cannot be changed overnight. We have started taking steps. In the meantime, we have put more controls in place to ensure that such frauds do not occur again. For example, in Swift messages now we have central monitoring department. Similarly, now we have an offsite surveillance department.

How long do you think that the banking sector will reel under unprecedented high levels of NPA?

It is very difficult to project, but most of the accounts have been taken care of, whether in or otherwise. But a lot depends on the industry, how it behaves in the future. Once the amount stuck in starts coming into the system, then it will be an ongoing process as we will see inflows also. I think by end of this financial years, things should look positive.

What is your outlook for credit growth?

Credit growth is less no doubt, to some have also constrained, and the demand is also not that much, other than from retail and small segment.