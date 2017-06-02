Before monetary policy review, Urjit Patel calls on Arun Jaitley

Resolution of MPC will be placed on website in afternoon of June 7, says RBI

Resolution of MPC will be placed on website in afternoon of June 7, says RBI

Ahead of the next monetary policy review, Reserve Governor called on Minister and believed to have discussed various macro-economic issues.



RBI Governor usually meets Minister before the monetary policy review.



The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI headed by Patel will meet on June 6 and 7 for the Second Bi- monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2017-18.



The resolution of the MPC will be placed on the website in the afternoon of June 7, the central said in a statement.



Before meeting Jaitley, Patel had a meeting with Economic Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray.



The MPC will be meeting in the backdrop of India's economic growth slowing to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.



Trade and industry is keenly awaiting the MPC decisions on



On April 6, the Reserve had left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third monetary policy review in a row citing upside risk to inflation.

Press Trust of India