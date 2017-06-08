Big Indian state banks need up to Rs 95,000 crore capital by March 2019

Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday the 11 Indian state-run that it rates could need up to Rs 95,000 crore ($14.76 billion) in equity capital by March 2019, far above the Rs 20,000 crore the plans to inject into state by then.

Weak capitalisation levels will remain a key credit weakness for the 11 banks, the ratings agency said, adding that they had limited ability to raise external capital.

Moody's said it estimated that the 11 - including , Bank of Baroda and - will need external equity capital of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 95,000 crore over a two-year period ending March 2019, to fully meet Basel III capital rules.

"Moody's believes that capital infusions from the remain the only viable source of external equity capital, because of the public sector banks' low capital market valuations, which would likely continue to deny them the option of raising fresh equity from the capital markets," the agency said.

It said it expected impaired loans to increase during the horizon of this outlook, but at a slower pace versus the past two years. Provisioning costs will stay "broadly in line" with the levels during the last fiscal year to March, Moody's said.