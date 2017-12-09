Bitcoin world's fifth-largest currency, beating rupee

According to data from the RBI, the value of the country’s currency in circulation was $271.6 bn. Compared to that, as many as 16,727,450 have been mined which put their market cap (m-cap) at $277 bn till 2 pm on Friday, toppling the rupee as the world’s fifth-largest currency; bitcoin’s m-cap had breached the $300 bn on Thursday night, before falling.



"While it is true that the market cap of bitcoin is more than the total Indian rupees in cash component, it is still in nascent stages and not stable enough to be used for day-to-day transactions," Unocoin CEO and founder Sathvik Vishwanath said.