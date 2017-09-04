BRICS: Members press for financial market integration in China summit

The ongoing ninth summit in China of the (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping has called for integrating of their

"We agree to facilitate (this) through promoting the network of financial institutions and the coverage of financial services within countries, subject to each country's existing regulatory framework and (World Trade Organisation) obligations," went the joint declaration on Monday.

This will include more cooperation in the areas of swap, settlement and direct investment in local currencies, consistent with each central bank's mandate. Also on the cards is greater communication between financial sector regulators. The previously created Interbank Cooperation Mechanism will be playing an important role in this.

Agreements between various national development on interbank local currency credit lines and on interbank cooperation in credit rating is expected.

Last month, trade ministers of nations met in China to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation. They'd approved the outlines for a ' Investment Facilitation', a mechanism to facilitate investments among member nations.

Interestingly, India and China are on opposing ends of the investment facilitation debate at the China had been actively pushing for a Trade Facilitation Agreement on Investments to be made part of the official agenda at the coming Ministerial conference in Argentina this December. India has insisted any such addition to the agenda must result from a consensus.

The five nations also committed to taking steps on implementing of standards to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

ministers and central bank governors are to also cooperate on public-private partnerships (PPPs), including exchanged of experiences and application of Good Practices.

In his speech during the plenary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for speedy creation of a credit rating agency, to cater for the financing needs of developing nations. "Our central must further strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the International Monetary Fund," he said.

The five countries represent 3.6 billion people or about 40 per cent of the world population. The combined nominal Gross Domestic product was $16.6 trillion in 2015 and $4 trn in foreign exchange reserves.