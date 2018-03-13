BS Insurance Round Table: Real challenge is how to run NHPS, says expert

What is the outlook for the life insurance industry in 2018? Amitabh Chaudhry: We have had four years of pretty solid growth across all sectors of insurance—for life insurance there has been four years of 15 per cent plus growth, and this year it is upwards of 30 per cent.

When you look at the economic scenario, the national health scheme, the fact that India is underpenetrated and all the rest, I do believe the runway for growth is huge. Earlier, we would struggle to compete with other financial asset classes because our returns were low, but now our returns are as ...