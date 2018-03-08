Bulk deposit rates to stay volatile as banks try to meet FY18 targets

-
On February 28, 2018, it raised its interest on bulk deposits above Rs 10 million by 25-75 basis points across maturities. On January 30, 2018, it raised the interest rate on domestic bulk term deposits by 75-140 basis points. Earlier, it had raised bulk term deposits by one percentage point (100 basis points) in November 2017.A further hardening is likely to be less steep as the Reserve Bank of India has announced that it will conduct four additional auctions this month to buy back securities and infuse up to Rs 1 trillion into the system. “Now, with RBI announcing term repos, the concern related to funds would be lower. Banks seeing good credit growth might still want to shore up deposits. So, some further increase in bulk deposit rates are not ruled out,” said a senior SBI executive. Karthik Srinivasan, group head (financial sector), ICRA, said the banks were also trying to raise their liquidity coverage under Basil-III norms by raising money in the short tenure. “The systematic liquidity in the economy is neutral with RBI sucking out the surplus liquidity present two-three months ago. So, there has been a pick-up in credit," said Srinivasan, adding that RBI’s recent liquidity infusion would bring greater liquidity and stabilisation. Banking experts also said that the increase in deposit rates signalled a rise in lending rates as well. SBI, PNB and ICICI Bank hiked their respective lending rates in the past week, following other private banks like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. "Interest rates are going up and will continue to go up; only timing is to be seen,” said Srinivasan.
