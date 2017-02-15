Cabinet clears merger of 5 associate banks with SBI

The Cabinet has approved the merger of five associate with the State Bank of India (SBI). The merger does not include



The five associate are State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, and

Minister said after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday the merger would lead to a synergy in operations and lower State Bank of India’s cost of funds. An official statement said the savings would be over Rs 1,000 crore in the first year.

Though Jaitley did not specify a date, the merger is unlikely to happen before March. Jaitley assured the employees of the concerned that the merger would not be detrimental to their terms of service.

SBI’s shares closed down 0.68 per cent at Rs 268.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Earlier, Chairperson had said the merger could be deferred by a quarter beyond March. “Doing things in the last quarter is not wise. There will be a lot of information technology changes and normally by mid-February we freeze all system changes. We do not want to take any risks at annual closing time,” she added.

had cleared the proposal for the merger last May. In June, the Cabinet approved the merger in principle. The proposal then went to the respective bank boards before returning to the Cabinet for a final approval.

The merger will create a bank with an asset book of Rs 37 lakh crore. SBI’s asset base will now be five times larger than its nearest rival After the merger, will have 22,500 branches, 58,000 automated teller machines and over 500 million customers.

The five associate had a market share of 5.30 per cent in deposits and 5.33 per cent in advances on March 31, 2016. Their net profit stood at Rs 1,640 crore at that time.

According to initial plans, will offer 28 of its shares for every 10 shares held of State Bank of Bikaner. It will offer 22 of its shares each for every 10 shares held of and

In earlier rounds of consolidation, State Bank of Saurashtra and State Bank of Indore had merged with State Bank of India in 2008 and 2010, respectively.