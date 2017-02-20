Canara Bank's Rs 1,124 cr rights issue to open on March 2

State-owned Canara Bank's Rs 1,124 crore rights issue will open on March 2 and the proceeds will be utilised to fund business growth.
The bank
will issue over 5,42,99,105 equity shares
of face value of Rs 10 each for cash
at Rs 207 per scrip (including a premium) for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,123.99 crore to the existing investors.
The issue will open on March 2 and close on March 16, according to the offer document filed by the company with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Sebi).
In a rights issue, shares
are issued to existing investors according to their holding at a pre-determined price and ratio.
"The objects of the issue are to augment our capital base to meet the business and capital requirements and growth in our assets," Canara Bank
said.
The issue is being managed by SBI
Capital Markets Ltd.
Last September, the bank
had given its approval to raise an amount not exceeding Rs 1,128 crore including premium by way of rights issue with the Government of India
contribution of Rs 748 crore and Rs 380 crore from the public shareholders.
The government currently holds 66.30 per cent stake in the bank.
In case, the government does not want to dilute its stake, it has to subscribe rights issue equivalent to its shareholding.
