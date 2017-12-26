Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr through QIP

on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 3,500 crore capital through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.



The decision in this respect was taken at the bank's board meeting held today.



"The board of at its meeting held on December 26, 2017 has decided to raise additional equity share capital amounting up to Rs 90 crore through (QIP) route, by issuing up to 9 crore equity of a face value of Rs 10 each with a premium to be decided as per the applicable guidelines/regulations for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,500 crore inclusive of such premium," it said in a regulatory filing.said stock closed 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 374.60 apiece on the today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)