Canara, Corporation banks clarify on R P Infosystems, Ramnandi fraud cases

State-owned on Wednesday said Kolkata based was declared as a fraud account in May 2015 in which it was a part of a consortium of 17 and its exposure in the case was Rs 400 million. Clarifying to exchanges about news reports in a section of media stating that has filed a complaint with on fraudulent transactions of Rs 5.15 billion against Kolkata based and its directors, the bank said it financed a working capital limit (loan) of Rs 400 million (4.69 per cent) as part of the consortium arrangement of 17 "We were not the leader of the consortium. The leader bank had already filed a case with in May 2015.

The account had already been treated as fraud by our bank during October 2015 and reported to RBI," it said in a statement. Consequent upon the leader bank relinquishing its role as the leader of the consortium, and as directed by (BS&FC), Kolkata, we were authorised by the remaining member to file a revised complaint with CBI, which we have filed on February 26, 2018, said. In a separate filing, said it had declared the accounts of Pvt Ltd as a non-performing asset (NPA) in September 2016 and has categorised it as fraud account. Bank was responding to stock exchanges which had sought clarification from the bank with respect to a news about having outstanding liabilities of Rs 66.6 million at its Gaya branch. "The accounts of the subject borrower have turned NPA on September 3, 2016. According to the extant procedures after classifying the account as fraud by the bank on February 2, 2018, reported to RBI," it said in a regulatory filing. said that one property of the borrower was sold and recovered Rs 55.3 million, remaining two properties of the borrower scheduled for auction on March 8, 2018, with a reserve price of Rs 5.5 million and Rs 5.3 million. "A complaint in the matter has also been lodged with (Economic Offences Wing), Ranchi, which has been registered on February 27, 2018. By virtue of the accounts being classified as fraud, total exposure in these accounts shall be provided as per extant RBI guidelines," it said further. With the spate of fraud cases hitting the banking sector, the ministry yesterday had asked all state-owned to scrutinise NPA accounts above Rs 500 million for possible fraud and accordingly report the matter to