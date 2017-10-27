Capital infusion only temporary relief, focus should be on NPAs: AIBEA

The employees unions has welcomed the government's decision to infuse additional in public sector but termed it as a short term relief but not as a long term cure.



The Centre on Tuesday unveiled a Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit public sector banks, including re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution.



Union Minister said the infusion, will be accompanied by reforms to enable the state-owned to play major role in the financial system and give a strong push to the job-creating MSME sector."No doubt, this is a welcome measure because the are starved of and this additional will help them to do more lending. But this by itself will not help the to come out of the mess they are in now",AIBEA, General Secretary, C H Venkatachalam said in a press release.The association represents employees of various public and private sector across the country."All are facing the problem of mounting bad debts", Venkatachalam said, adding till date the gross in were around Rs 8 lakh crore."If the restructured loans are added, the total is more than Rs 15 lakh crore", he said.Alleging that the bulk of were by corporates and wilful defaulters, he said, "because the are increasing, the are compelled to make huge provisions from profits and profits are depleted to prevent internal generation of capital"."The entire profits earned by have gone for making provisions for Hence, is eroded and adequacy ratio is adversely impacted", he said.Providing additional is an immediate short term solution, but recovery of is the real long term solution, he said.Venkatachalam urged to take stringent measures to recover and declare wilful default as criminal offence."We demand recovery and not write off of We need cure and not just relief", he said.