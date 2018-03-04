Cash-rich PSU general insurer may be asked to buy out smaller ones

Taking cue from buyout of HPCL, the government may look at replicating the same in the sector by asking a cash rich general insurer to buyout the smaller ones. A ministry official said apart from buy out by cash-rich general insurers, a share-swap could also be considered for smaller insurers. In the 2018-19 Budget, Minister proposed merging three public sector general companies-- Co Ltd, Co Ltd and Co Ltd--into a single entity. The merged entity would be subsequently listed on the bourses. The official said if an insurer buys stake in another, the government will get some money in return of its stake. "Cash rich insurers may be asked to buy out the smaller ones where there is operational synergy. A share swap could also be considered," the official told PTI.

As on March 31, 2017, Co had cash and bank balance of Rs 23.57 billion compared with Rs 19.16 billion held by United India Assurance Co and Rs 15.87 billion by Co.

In January 2018, announced acquisition of government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in oil refiner for Rs 369.15 billion.

The proceeds from ONGC- deal helped government peg the revised disinvestment target for current fiscal at Rs 1 trillion, besides restricting the fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of GDP.

In the current fiscal which will end in March, two other general insurers -- General Corp and Co Ltd-- got listed on the bourses. The of these two companies had fetched Rs 209.72 billion to the exchequer.