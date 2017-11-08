JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Axis Bank board to meet on Nov 10, decide on raising equity
Business Standard

City Union Bank's net profit grows 17% to Rs 145 cr

Total income grew 11.3% to Rs 996 cr

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

City Union Bank, CUB

City Union Bank has posted a growth of 17 per cent in net profit at Rs 144.75 crore during the quarter ending on September 30, 2017. Last year, the bank’s net profit stood at Rs 123.74 crore during the same quarter. 

Total income grew 11.3 per cent to Rs 996.12 crore, as compared to Rs 894.86 crore during the September quarter last year.
 
Meanwhile, its gross NPA increased to Rs 780.39 crore, which is 3.07 per cent of gross advances, as against Rs 597.97 crore or 2.69 per cent during the same quarter in the previous year. Net NPA grew to Rs 440.97 crore or 1.76 per cent, as compared to Rs 358.60 crore or 1.63 per cent during the corresponding quarter in 2016.
First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 13:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements