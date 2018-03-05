Clearwater Capital is investing more than China in Indian distressed debt

LLC says it is allocating more money into in as an increasing number of companies are dragged into “We have probably allocated more capital recently in relative to China,” said Robert Petty, a co-founder at the Hong Kong-based fund specializing in direct lending, distressed and special situation opportunities in Asia. A $2 billion bank fraud at Punjab National Bank and rising bankruptcy cases have rocked the South Asian nation this year, presenting new opportunities for hedge focusing on the latest fallout in banking and other key industries.

Regulatory pressure for banks to recognize bad loans has also led to a 30 percent jump in non-performing loans, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 22 note.