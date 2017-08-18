Coming soon: New series Rs 50 currency notes in fluorescent blue colour

The (RBI) on Friday said it will soon issue a Rs 50 currency note in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, which will be fluorescent in

The bank of Rs 50 denomination issued by the in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, the central bank said in a statement.

"The new denomination has motif of Hampi with chariot on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base of the note is fluorescent blue," it said.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

The dimension of the bank note will be 66 mm x 135 mm, said.

The Rs 50 denomination bank in the new series will bear the signature of Governor Urjit R. Patel.