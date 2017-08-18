Coming soon: New series Rs 50 currency notes in fluorescent blue colour

The Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) on Friday said it will soon issue a Rs 50 currency note in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, which will be fluorescent blue
in colour.
The bank notes
of Rs 50 denomination issued by the RBI
in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, the central bank said in a statement.
"The new denomination has motif of Hampi with chariot on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour
of the note is fluorescent blue," it said.
The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour
scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.
The dimension of the bank note will be 66 mm x 135 mm, RBI
said.
The Rs 50 denomination bank notes
in the new series will bear the signature of RBI
Governor Urjit R. Patel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU