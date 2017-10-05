Credit growth on consumer front doing well: SBI's new head Rajnish Kumar

Corporate is limited but credit is growing well on the consumer front, the newly named head of SBI, Rajnish Kumar, said in a conference call on Thursday. He will take over from current Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, who will complete her four-year term on Friday.





Kumar also said that the is undergoing a transformation and that the industry is facing huge challenges. Kumar added that SBI would completely transform in the next three years.

He said that while corporate was muted, credit was growing well on the consumer front. Kumar added that discussions were ongoing on how to revive corporate and on resolving non-performing assets.





ALSO READ: Rajnish Kumar to be new SBI chairman Further, according to Kumar, consumer confidence and the consumer story remain intact. He also said that is one sector where opportunities are unlimited. and consumer spend is where the bank has huge opportunities, he said, adding that the bank was well positioned to capitalise on them.