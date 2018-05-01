Credit underwriting norms tightened to curb frauds, says PNB

Punjab National (PNB) today said it has tightened bank's credit norms to curb frauds and has put in place an off-site monitoring to identify risks.

"The has strengthened the process of of credit to wean out any possibility of fraudulent behaviour and ensure a fair evaluation," the said in a statement.

The second largest public sector lender had reported an alleged fraud of over Rs 130 billion by diamantaire in February-March this year.

The process is divided into four components with different employees focused on sourcing; appraisal, processing and underwriting; documentation and disbursement and recovery, said.

"Internal audit process has been augmented to give higher weightage to the off-site monitoring mechanism. The analysis from the off-site monitoring mechanism will reduce dependence on physical inspection and audit to identify risks and the detachment between the front office and offline monitoring system will drive greater transparency in reporting," the bank said during its circle head conference held here yesterday.

The guidance from leadership for 2018-19 is total business of Rs 12 trillion which will account for 10.8 per cent year-on- year growth, the bank said.

Amitabh Kant, who was present at the occasion, asked to stay determined, recognise gaps, recapitalise, resolve and reform.

Responding to a question on privatisation, Kant said "the government is not interested in privatisation of public sector (PSBs)".

"Today, what (PNB) should aspire for is to stay competitive. It must relook at its business processes, its market positioning and understand what the competition is doing to stay ahead of the curve," said Sunil Mehta, of the bank.

The 'Mission Parivartan' team at PNB will serve as the bank's own think-tank to drive change, he said.

PNB has "the capability and capacity to come out of this situation", Mehta said, highlighting various steps taken recently to curb frauds such as 'Mission Parivartan', revamping of credit and strengthening internal audit mechanism, he added.