Customers are moving away from cash to digital: Axis Bank's Rajiv Anand

Axis Bank is seeing more transactions through mobile phones than through their ATM networks, says Rajiv Anand, executive director and head of retail. Banks need not to worry about financial tech start-ups, he tells Chirag Madia & Anup Roy. Edited excerpts: In the past year especially, the banking sector has seen a sea change in terms of a push towards digitisation.

How have things changed for Axis Bank? It’s not a one-year story. The trend started three-four years ago and continues to gather steam. Particularly in the area of digital payment after demonetisation, we ...