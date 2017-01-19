DB Corp net profit rises 6.64% to Rs 118 crore in Q3 of 2016

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.74 crore in the Oct-Dec period of 2015-16

Media firm on Thursday reported a 6.64 per cent rise in consolidated at Rs 118.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.



The company had posted a of Rs 110.74 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing.



The company's total from operations was up 6.32 per cent to Rs 627.27 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 589.97 crore in the year-ago period.



During the quarter under review, D B Corp's advertising increased by 4 per cent to Rs 453 crore.



Speaking on the impact of demonetisation, D B Corp MD Sudhir Agarwal said: "We expect the immediate-to-medium-term impact of the currency purge undertaken by the government, on consumption, to normalise over the next few months, a process which has already started improving."



In a separate filing, said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2016-17.



Shares of the company were trading 0.46 per cent up at Rs 357.50 apiece on BSE.

Press Trust of India