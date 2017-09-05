DBS gets RBI approval to set up banking subsidiary

Singapore-based DBS Bank
has received in-principal approval by the Reserve Bank (RBI) of India to set up a wholly-owned
subsidiary (WOS) in India. It is the second bank to get this approval, preceded by Bank of Mauritius.
DBS Bank
was among the first to apply for WOS when the RBI
had issued guidelines in 2014. DBS Group Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta
welcomed the delay saying that it gave them time to clear up their books and improve asset quality. The bank expects to get the final approval within six-eight months, well within the one-year limit.
DBS Bank
India’s total advances stood at Rs 21,838 crore and total deposits were Rs 26,990 crore as on March 31, 2017. It wrote off Rs 1,396 crore during the year and the gross non-performing assets were 3.77 per cent, or Rs 838.4 crore in absolute terms.
Gupta said a subsidiary will allow them to have “deep entrenched presence” in the country. He attributed corporate governance
and priority sector lending requirements to the apprehension of other foreign banks
to open subsidiaries. “Unlike other international players which prefer to do suitcase banking, DBS group has always been an embedded player with subsidiaries in other key markets like China, Indonesia and Malaysia,” he added.
