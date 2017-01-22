Debt-recast plans fail to stem NPAs

Debt-restructuring schemes, including strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A), are coming apart with the slowdown in sectors such as iron and steel and infrastructure blotting the books of companies. Some banks have started counting the exposure of companies under SDR as non-performing assets (NPAs). Banks had 18 months after converting 51 per cent of their debt into equity to find investors. However, so far, not a single case of SDR has been successful. “Banks have not got any new investors for SDR ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?