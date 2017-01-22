Debt-recast plans fail to stem NPAs

Some banks have started counting the exposure of companies under SDR as non-performing assets

Debt-restructuring schemes, including strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A), are coming apart with the slowdown in sectors such as iron and steel and infrastructure blotting the books of companies. Some banks have started counting the exposure of companies under SDR as non-performing assets (NPAs). Banks had 18 months after converting 51 per cent of their debt into equity to find investors. However, so far, not a single case of SDR has been successful. “Banks have not got any new investors for SDR ...

Namrata Acharya & Ishita Ayan Dutt