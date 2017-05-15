Despite low inflation no rate cut seen soon; price rise risks remain: HSBC

Says risks seen by RBI include El Nino, higher food prices, one-off impact of GST, among others

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to lower the key rates despite the dramatic fall in to under 3 per cent in April but it may highlight the likely risks to the dataprints for the second half of the year, said a foreign brokerage on Monday.



"We believe that will acknowledge in its June 7 policy meeting that the April print was lower than expected, but in the same breath reiterate the risk of higher inflation over the second half of the year," British brokerage said in a note.



The key rates will be on hold for "over the foreseeable future", it added.



The risks being seen by the central bank include the El Nino, higher food prices, second round impact of the seventh central pay panel award on housing allowances, one-off impact of goods and services tax (GST), fiscal impact of potential farm loan waivers, rising pricing power of producers, global reflation risks and financial market volatility, it said.



rose 2.99 per cent, as against a market estimate of 3.3 per cent, in April on a convergence of local and global factors which included arrival of the winter crops in the market and drop in oil prices.



more than halved to 1.2 per cent and the moderation was attributed to drop in prices of pulses, fruits, vegetables, oils, sugar and the 'egg, meat and fish' category.



It can be noted that the has been repeatedly citing risks on the front for the second half of FY18.



The central bank, which is mandated to get inflation down to 4 per cent with a 2 percentage points leeway on either side, shifted the policy stance to "neutral" after over two years of being in the "accommodative" mode in January, surprising the markets.



However, the possibility of a hike in the key rates is not being discussed at present.



"While some sections of the market had started discussing rate hikes, we believe that the is likely to stay on hold over the foreseeable future," the note said.

