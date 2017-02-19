Don't settle all trades in HDFC Bank, RBI tells custodians

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed certain trades in the counter on Friday be annulled, said three people with knowledge of the development. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed certain trades in the counter on Friday be annulled, said three people with knowledge of the development.

According to sources, the central bank has set a cut-off time and has directed trades carried out after that, involving foreign investors, should not be settled.

A source said that the cut-off time has been set at around 1:40 pm, when the market participants were intimated through a circular that the 74 per cent investment ceiling for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been crossed.

Restrictions on FPIs buying in were lifted for Friday after the holding in the lender fell below the threshold of 74 per cent. The move led to a huge demand for shares of the country's most-valued bank from FPIs, sending the stock soaring 9.5 per cent.

"The demand from FPIs was unprecedented. It was probably the first time the had to issue a circular reimposing ban during market hours," said an official with a custodian.

In a circular to custodians on Friday, the had said, "We advise that the by FPIs in has crossed the overall limit of 74 per cent of its paid-up capital. Therefore, please note that no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FPIs."

Custodians are responsible for clearing, settling and reporting of trades.

FPIs, in this case, involve American and global depositary receipts, foreign direct investment, non-resident Indians, people of Indian origin and foreign institutional investors. These investors are allowed to hold up to 74 per cent under the foreign direct investment policy.

According to stock exchange data, shares worth Rs 15,000 crore of were traded on both the exchanges on Friday. Around 66 per cent, or Rs 10,000 crore worth, of trades were marked for delivery.

An official with a custodian said that the in could have climbed to 76 per cent and the stock would now remain in the ban list till the foreign holding come down. The excess holding would come down through a natural process as and when overseas investors would sell the stock in the market, he explained.

The had called for a meeting with custodians on Friday after huge buying was seen from FPIs on removal of restrictions.

Shares of had climbed as much as 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,450 on Friday in intra-day trades. The shares gave up most of the gains after the reimposed the ban, with the stock closing just 3.75 per cent higher at Rs 1,377.

Sources said that trades that would not be settled might involve domestic investors as the counter party (sellers on Friday).