Employee unions of public sector banks defer tomorrow's strike

Employee unions of have deferred their tomorrow's strike, various state-run lenders said today.



The All (AIBEA) and All (AIBOA) had threatened to go on strike on December 27 in support of their demand for early wage revision.



"We have now been informed by the Indian Bank's Association that the strike called for December 27, 2017 has been deferred," said in a regulatory filing.Punjab and in a separate filing said the IBA has advised it about the deferment of the proposed strike.The strike was proposed to support employees and staff related to their issues about the undue delay of about five years in implementation of wage revision.General Secretary said the management of has assured that the wage settlement issue will be resolved within a month because of which the union has deferred the strike.The wage revision in has been due since 2012, he said, adding that the Chief Labour Commissioner has called conciliatory meeting on December 20.