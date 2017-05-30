Fairfax to sell more stake in ICICI Lombard

Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, is looking to sell more stake in ICICI Lombard
General Insurance
Company. The second stake sale, which is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, could happen through an offer for sale when ICICI Lombard
goes for its initial public offering (IPO), say investment banking sources.
Last Saturday, Fairfax sold 12.18 per cent in ICICI Lombard
to private equity firms
Warburg Pincus (nine per cent), Clermont Group (1.59 per cent) and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund (1.59 per cent). After the sale, the share ownership in ICICI Lombard
of ICICI Bank and Fairfax will be approximately 63 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.
Fairfax’s sale of ICICI Lombard
shares has been necessitated by Fairfax’s decision to start another joint venture in the general insurance
space. In January, it applied for a general insurance
licence – Oben General Insurance
– with Kamesh Goyal, who quit Munich-based Allianz.
In May, the joint venture received preliminary approval (R1) from the Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Fairfax will own 49 per cent in the new venture.
However, since a promoter cannot have substantial stake in two insurance
companies, the insurance
regulator has stipulated that Fairfax needs to bring down its stake in ICICI Lombard
to below 10 per cent. This implies that Fairfax needs to bring down its stake by over 12 per cent in the existing ICICI Lombard
venture.
According to the press statement for the 12.18 per cent stake sale, the general insurance
company was valued at Rs 20,300 crore, implying that Fairfax received Rs 2,372.5 crore from the sale.
