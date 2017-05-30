Fairfax to sell more stake in ICICI Lombard

Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, is looking to sell more stake in General Company. The second stake sale, which is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, could happen through an offer for sale when goes for its initial public offering (IPO), say investment banking sources.

Last Saturday, Fairfax sold 12.18 per cent in to Warburg Pincus (nine per cent), Clermont Group (1.59 per cent) and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund (1.59 per cent). After the sale, the share ownership in of ICICI Bank and Fairfax will be approximately 63 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

Fairfax’s sale of shares has been necessitated by Fairfax’s decision to start another joint venture in the general space. In January, it applied for a general licence – Oben General – with Kamesh Goyal, who quit Munich-based Allianz.

In May, the joint venture received preliminary approval (R1) from the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Fairfax will own 49 per cent in the new venture.

However, since a promoter cannot have substantial stake in two companies, the regulator has stipulated that Fairfax needs to bring down its stake in to below 10 per cent. This implies that Fairfax needs to bring down its stake by over 12 per cent in the existing venture.

According to the press statement for the 12.18 per cent stake sale, the general company was valued at Rs 20,300 crore, implying that Fairfax received Rs 2,372.5 crore from the sale.