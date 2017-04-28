Federal Bank Q4 zooms 25 times to Rs 257 cr

Private lender Federal Bank’s net profit jumped by over 2,400 per cent to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter that ended in March this back. Profits accrued on account of a healthy growth in the company's net interest income and concomitant dip in provisions for stressed assets.

The Kerala-based had posted a net profit of Rs 10 crore in Q4 in the previous financial year. However, its profit rose by 74 per cent to Rs 830 crore this year as against Rs 475 crore in FY16.



The board recommended a dividend of 45 per cent per share at a face value Rs 2 for the year 2016-17, marking an increase of 35 per cent as compared to last year.

The market-beating results by saw its stock spurt 13.6 per cent to Rs 107.5 on Bombay Stock Exchange.

Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose by 23 per cent to Rs 842 crore in Q4 from Rs 686 crore in the corresponding period in FY16.

Shyam Srinivasan, the company's managing director and chief executive officer, said regularity in credit growth and fall in cost of funds due to demonetisation helped the company clock a healthy growth in NII.

The net interest margin for Q4 improved to 3.42 per cent from 3.31 per cent in the corresponding period last year. has given guidance of 3.25 per cent for NIM in FY18.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) stood 2.33 per cent in March which is marginally lower than its performance in the previous financial year at 2.84 per cent. The net NPA also declined to 1.28 per cent in March as against 1.64 per cent in the year-ago period.

Total provisions declined by 24 per cent to Rs 293 crore from Rs 382 crore. The Provision Coverage Ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 71.75 per cent.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was 12.39 per cent with tier I of 11.81 per cent at March-end. board has cleared a proposal to raise equity capital up to Rs 2,500 crore through various means.

Srinivasan said the would keep CAR about 200 basis points above the regulatory threshold and plans to raise equity capital in the current financial year after receiving the approval of shareholders.