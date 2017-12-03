Finding solutions to digital payment problems

There’s disruption happening in the Indian payments space. Since demonetisation took place a year before, both banks and e-wallets are aggressively promoting digital payments. And, many individuals who were happy using cash have had to go the digital way. It’s not easy.

While everything is just ‘a click’ or ‘a scan’ away sounds great, it comes with a host of issues. Individuals new to a digital payment system can end up transferring money to a wrong account. Or as happens sometimes, transactions simply fail. Take Mumbai-based ...