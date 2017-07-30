TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

FinMin official Ravi Mittal appointed part-time member on Irdai board

Former finance secretary Sushma Nath is another part-time member on the Irdai board

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

IRDAI logo
Ravi Mittal, who has joined as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Finance in place of Anil Khachi, is now a part-time member of the Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) board, a ministry source said.

Mittal has replaced N S Rao at Irdai, who is a joint secretary level officer.

Former finance secretary Sushma Nath is another part-time member on the Irdai board, a Ministry source told PTI.

Besides, Maruthi Prasad Tangirala, a 1990-batch IP&TAFS (Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service) officer, has been appointed as an executive director (ED) at Irdai and his position will be equivalent to a joint secretary.

Tangirala has replaced Sriram Taranikanti, who is a 1992 -batch IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer.

Mamta Suri, who has been working as a chief general manager (CGM) at Irdai, has now been promoted as ED and appointed in the same position at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the source added.

Suresh Mathur, who was posted at the Insurance Institute of Risk Management at Hyderabad last year, is now back at Irdai as ED and will be handling reinsurance portfolio.

