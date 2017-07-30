FinMin official Ravi Mittal appointed part-time member on Irdai board

Ravi Mittal, who has joined as an additional secretary in the Ministry of in place of Anil Khachi, is now a part-time member of the ( Regulatory and Development Authority of India) board, a ministry source said.

Mittal has replaced N S Rao at Irdai, who is a joint secretary level officer.

Former secretary Sushma Nath is another part-time member on the board, a Ministry source told PTI.

Besides, Maruthi Prasad Tangirala, a 1990-batch IP&TAFS (Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Service) officer, has been appointed as an executive director (ED) at and his position will be equivalent to a joint secretary.

Tangirala has replaced Sriram Taranikanti, who is a 1992 -batch IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer.

Mamta Suri, who has been working as a chief general manager (CGM) at Irdai, has now been promoted as ED and appointed in the same position at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the source added.

Suresh Mathur, who was posted at the Institute of Risk Management at Hyderabad last year, is now back at as ED and will be handling reinsurance portfolio.