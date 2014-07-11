Focus on restarting growth engine: Anoop Bhaskar

The FM has accepted the limitations being faced by the and decided to go about fixing it over time. The increase in plan expenditure by 27% to Rs 5.75 trillion is a much-needed boost for the The move to permit banks to raise for the with lower regulatory preemptions is a positive.



The tax pass-through structure for Reits and similar structures in the infra space should allow more to come into this space. The increased exemption limits and other concessions to tax payers should boost savings and investments. The Bill is a sensible approach to restarting the growth engine



Anoop Bhaskar

