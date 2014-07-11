Focus on restarting growth engine: Anoop Bhaskar

The FM has accepted the limitations being faced by the economy and decided to go about fixing it over time. The increase in plan expenditure by 27% to Rs 5.75 trillion is a much-needed boost for the economy. The move to permit banks to raise long-term funds for the infra sector with lower regulatory preemptions is a positive.
The tax pass-through structure for Reits and similar structures in the infra space should allow more FDI to come into this space. The increased exemption limits and other concessions to tax payers should boost savings and investments. The Finance Bill is a sensible approach to restarting the growth engine
Anoop Bhaskar
CIO, UTI Mutual Fund
