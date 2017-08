The Reserve Bank of India re-allocated the portfolios handled by deputy governor S S Mundra after his retirement on Monday, assigning banking supervision to N S Vishwanathan, who already oversees regulation for lenders.

Vishwanathan will also be in charge of the department of non-banking, covering areas outside of core lending. The rejigged portfolios could be temporary until the Indian government names a new deputy governor to replace Mundra.

Mundra's more minor portfolios were split among the remaining deputy governors.