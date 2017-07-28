TRENDING ON BS
Forex chest swells to all-time high of $391 bn: RBI

The record high was aided by an increase in foreign currency assets

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Representative image
India's foreign exchange reserves touched a new record high of $391.33 billion after it rose by $2.27 billion in the week to July 21, aided by an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), RBI data showed.

In the previous week, the reserves had risen by $2.68 billion to $389.06 billion.


FCAs, a key component of overall reserves, surged by $2.24 billion to $367.15 billion, according to RBI data.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.35 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $12.1 million to $1.491 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF too increased by $19 million to $2.341 billion.

