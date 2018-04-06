Forex reserves at life-time high of $424 bn as foreign currency assets rise

The country's foreign exchange reserves hit a life-time high of $424.361 billion after rising by $1.828 billion in the week to March 30, helped by rise in assets, the said on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $1.197 billion to $422.532 billion.

Previously, the reserves had touched a record high of $421.914 billion on February 9. It had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating.

In the reporting week, the assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.823 billion to $399.118 billion.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, the include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $21.614 billion, the central bank said.

The special drawing rights with the rose by $2.1 million to $1.544 billion.

The country's reserve position with the also increased by $2.8 million to $2.083 billion, the apex bank said.