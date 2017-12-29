Forex reserves surge $3.53 bn to $404.92 bn; hit record high

The country's surged by $3.53 billion to touch a new lifetime high of $404.921 billion in the week to December 22, aided by an increase in foreign assets, Reserve data showed today.

In the previous week, had risen by $488.2 million to $401.385 billion.

The reserves had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the first week of September this year but have been fluctuating since then.

Prior to this, it had touched a lifetime high of $402.509 billion on the back of a $1.782 billion surge in the week ending September 15, 2017.

In the current reporting week, the foreign reserves, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $3.773 billion to $380.680 billion.

Expressed in the terms, the foreign assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.

After remaining unchanged from past many weeks, gold reserves rose by $12.6 million to $20.716 billion.

The special drawing rights with the (IMF) rose by $1.8 million to $1.5 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, however, declined by $252.2 million to $2.023 billion, the central said.