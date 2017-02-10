Forex reserves up $1.58 bn to $363.146 bn

Gold reserves went up by $664.3 million to $19.248 billion, RBI said

Gold reserves went up by $664.3 million to $19.248 billion, RBI said

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.588 billion to $363.146 billion in the week to February 3 on a jump in core currency holdings and value of gold reserves, the Reserve said on Friday.



In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had surged by $782.7 million to $361.557 billion.



Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $914.7 million to $340.126 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.



FCAs, expressed in terms, include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.



went up by $664.3 million to $19.248 billion, RBI said.



The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by $3.8 million to $1.448 billion, while India's reserve position with the Fund too increased by $6 million to $2.324 billion, RBI said.

Press Trust of India