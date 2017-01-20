Forex reserves up $687.9 mn to $359.842 bn

Country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $687.9 million to $359.842 billion in the week to January 13 helped by increase in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.



In the previous week, reserves had fallen by $1.14 billion to $359.155 billion.



Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $683.7 million to $337.508 billion in the reporting week.



FCAs, expressed in US dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.



Gold reserves, which had fallen in the previous week, remained unchanged at $18.584 million, the RBI said.



The special drawing rights with the rose by $1.5 million to $1.439 billion, while India's reserve position with the Fund, too, increased by $2.7 million to $2.311 billion, RBI said.

Press Trust of India