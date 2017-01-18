GIC Re, 4 other insurers will soon be listed on bourses

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the market listing of all five government-owned (GICs), namely New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, and General Insurance Corporation of India.

The initial public offer of equity would be through either issue of new shares or offloading of existing ones, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the media after the Cabinet and meetings. The government owns all the equity in these companies.

New Cabinet approval will not be needed before hitting the bourses but the proposals would be cleared by Jaitley and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Such an arrangement, known as alternative mechanism for disinvestment (AMD), was also cleared by the CCEA.

“Under the listing requirements, one of the conditions is that the government holding has to come down from 100% to 75%,” noted Jaitley. Asked if any could be listed in the current financial year, before March 31, he said all the procedural formalities were over. “Now, the companies will have to comply with the listing requirements of stock exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the markets regulator),” he said.

Rules of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India would also be followed. “Whatever are the regulations, they have to comply,” said Jaitley, when asked if the companies would initially divest 10% stake, as in the regulatory requirement.

“(This) listing will help the market in discovering value for the general insurance business in India since there are no listed players currently. It is also expected to pave the way for listing of private players in the next couple of years,” said Shashwat Sharma, head of insurance at consultancy KPMG.

In his Budget Speech for 2016-17, Jaitley had said public shareholding in the state was a means for ensuring higher levels of transparency and accountability, and that these would be listed.

As for the AMD, the decided that once the Cabinet approved divestment in a public sector undertaking (PSU), a group of Jaitley, Gadkari and the administrative minister concerned would take over decision-making on a range of issues - date of stake sale, price band and tranches. In the insurers’ case, Jaitley is himself the additional minister concerned.

“The alternative mechanism would decide on the quantum of disinvestment in a particular central PSU on a case-by-case basis, subject to government retaining 51% equity and management control,” went the official statement. This is in addition to the present functions performed by the alternative mechanism as was approved by the in August 2014, it added.