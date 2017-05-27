TRENDING ON BS
Goldman, Citi among 5 banks hired to advise on IOC share sale

At the current market price, a three per cent share sale would fetch the exchequer about Rs 6,000 crore

PTI 

Indian Oil Corporation, IOCL, IOC
Indian Oil Corporation logo outside a fuel station in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

The government has selected five merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, to manage the government’s three per cent stake sale in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), 

which could fetch about Rs6,000 crore to the exchequer. The other bankers who have been selected by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for 

managing the stake sale are Deutsche Equities, SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities, sources said.

As many as 10 merchant bankers had made presentations before the DIPAM on Thursday, out of which five were selected.

Other merchant bankers who were vying for the job include Axis Capital, Kotak Investment, Nomura Financial, Edelweiss Financial and IDFC Bank.

Government currently holds 58.28 per cent stake in IOC. It plans to sell three per cent stake in the nation’s largest oil retailer through an offer for sale. Shares of IOC were trading at 

Rs419.05, down 4.65 per cent in morning trade on the BSE.

At the current market price, a three per cent share sale would fetch the exchequer about Rs 6,000 crore.

The timing of the IOC share sale has not been decided as yet and a final call will be taken after taking into account market conditions, sources said.

The government had last sold 10 per cent stake in IOC at Rs387 per share in August 2015 and raised Rs 9,369 crore. IOC reported an 85 per cent jump in the March quarter net profit 

at Rs 3,720.62 crore on higher refining margin and inventory gains.

The company is a major player in the field of petroleum refining, pipeline transportation of crude and petroleum products, marketing of petroleum products, research and development, 

blending and production of lubricants. It has nine refineries at Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Digboi (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Koyali, Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura 

(Uttar Pradesh), Paradip (Odisha) and Panipat (Haryana) with a combined capacity of 69.20 mmtpa as on March 31, 2016.

So far in the current financial year, the government has raised Rs1,200 crore through sale of 9.2 per cent stake in Nalco and another Rs 1,200 crore through initial public offering of 

Hudco. The government has set a target of raising Rs 46,500 crore through minority stake sale and Rs 15,000 crore from strategic disinvestment. In 2016-17, the government had 

raised over Rs 46,247 crore from disinvestment.

