Goldman, Citi among 5 banks hired to advise on IOC share sale

The has selected five merchant bankers, including Sachs and Citigroup, to manage the government’s three per cent stake sale in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC),

which could fetch about Rs6,000 crore to the exchequer. The other bankers who have been selected by the Department of Investment and (DIPAM) for

managing the stake sale are Deutsche Equities, SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities, sources said.

As many as 10 merchant bankers had made presentations before the DIPAM on Thursday, out of which five were selected.

Other merchant bankers who were vying for the job include Axis Capital, Kotak Investment, Nomura Financial, and

currently holds 58.28 per cent stake in It plans to sell three per cent stake in the nation’s largest oil retailer through an offer for sale. Shares of were trading at

Rs419.05, down 4.65 per cent in morning trade on the BSE.

At the current market price, a three per cent would fetch the exchequer about Rs 6,000 crore.

The timing of the has not been decided as yet and a final call will be taken after taking into account market conditions, sources said.

The had last sold 10 per cent stake in at Rs387 per share in August 2015 and raised Rs 9,369 crore. reported an 85 per cent jump in the March quarter net profit

at Rs 3,720.62 crore on higher refining margin and inventory gains.

The company is a major player in the field of petroleum refining, pipeline transportation of crude and petroleum products, marketing of petroleum products, research and development,

blending and production of lubricants. It has nine refineries at Guwahati, Bongaigaon and Digboi (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Koyali, Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura

(Uttar Pradesh), Paradip (Odisha) and Panipat (Haryana) with a combined capacity of 69.20 mmtpa as on March 31, 2016.

So far in the current financial year, the has raised Rs1,200 crore through sale of 9.2 per cent stake in Nalco and another Rs 1,200 crore through initial public offering of

Hudco. The has set a target of raising Rs 46,500 crore through minority stake sale and Rs 15,000 crore from strategic disinvestment. In 2016-17, the had

raised over Rs 46,247 crore from disinvestment.