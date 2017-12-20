Govt held back Rs 6,000 cr equity infusion for non-performance of banks

The Centre did not release around Rs 6,500 crore to 13 (PSBs) in 2016-17 under the as none of the met the performance standards.

"The government allocated a sum of Rs. 22,915 in 13 during the FY 2016-17 under the first tranche of capital infusion out of which a sum of Rs.16,414 (75%) was infused upfront," the Ministry of said in a statement on Wednesday.

The remaining amount of Rs 6,501 crore was supposed to be infused based on the performance of the respective "However, none of the could achieve the set targets and therefore, the remaining 25% of the allocated capital has not been released so far," the Ministry said.

The Central government had announced Indradhanush in 2015 to infuse Rs 70,000 crore out of in state-owned over four financial years to meet their capital requirements in a bid to remain compliant with Basel III norms - international standards for to deal with risk management.

The performance standards, to be maintained by for getting the remaining portion of the capital infusion, included efficiency of capital use, growth of both credit and deposits and reduction in the cost of operations.

In 2016-17, the Centre had allocated Rs 22,915 crore for PSBs, which included Rs 7,575 crore for State Bank of India, Rs 3,101 crore for Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 2,816 crore for and Rs 1,784 crore for Bank of India.