Govt sets ball rolling for first major banking consolidation

The government has cleared the way for the first major banking consolidation in the country, by approving the merger of five associate with the State Bank of India. However, the merger, which will create a banking behemoth, does not include

Though minister and financial services secretary did not specify an effective date of the merger, it is not likely to happen this financial year.

Five associate which would be merged with are -- State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, and

The merger, Jaitley said after the Cabinet meeting will lead to synergy of operations that will cut down cost of operations and hence cost of funds. An official statement said the recurring savings are estimated to be more than Rs 1,000 crore in the first year.

Jaitley assured the employees of all the concerned that the merger will not be detrimental to their services.

The minister evaded a direct reply on consolidation of other public sector banks, saying the media will be informed as and when the proposal comes.

shares closed down 0.68 per cent at Rs 268.65 on today.

Earlier, chief had said the merger may be deferred by a quarter from the earlier plans to do it by March this year.

She had said,"The reason is we still have to get government approval. Even if I get the approval right now doing things in the last quarter is not a wise thing. There will be a lot of IT system changes and normally by mid-February we close down all IT system changes as these can impact something else quit unknowingly. We do not want to take any risks at the annual closing time.""

In May last year, cleared a proposal of the merger.

Then in June, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval to the merger.

The proposal went to respective bank boards and board which again gave nod to the merger.

The merger will create a huge banking entity with an asset book of Rs 37 lakh crore. SBI's asset base will now be five times larger than the second-largest Indian bank,

Post-merger, would have about 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs. Some of them may be rationalised as well. It will have over 500 million customers.

The five Associate of had a market share of 5.3 per cent in deposits and 5.33 per cent in advances approximately as on March 31, 2016. Their net profit stood at Rs 1,640 crore that time.

State Bank of Saurashtra and State Bank of Indore had already merged with in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

According to initial plans, will give 28 of its shares for every 10 shares held of State Bank of Bikaner. It will give 22 of its shares for every 10 shares held of The lender will give 22 of its own shares for every 10 shares held of