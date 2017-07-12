Green bonds become flavour of the season as companies go on financing spree

Green bonds have become the flavour of the season, with firms lining up issuances up to a few billion dollars in the offshore market and some more in the domestic rupee market. Green bonds refer to those issued mostly by power companies to finance energy efficient projects. Addition of “green” in a bond brings a new set of customers who would just invest in green projects. This brings down the cost of funds substantially for the issuer. According to a July 5 report by Reuters, four Indian companies were lining up green bond issuance of up to $2.5 billion. These ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?