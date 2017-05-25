HDFC among top 10 consumer financial services cos globally

Mortgage lender Ltd is the only Indian company to be named among the top 10 consumer companies in the world, with claiming the first position.



With profits of USD 1.6 billion and sales of $8.1 billion was ranked seventh on the Forbes Global List 2017 in the consumer sector — same as last year.



The company has been featured in the coveted list for the third consecutive year.



The other consumer services companies that made it into the list include Orix at the fourth place, Synchrony Financial (5th), Discover (6th), Mastercard (8th), PayPal (9th) and CIT group (10th).



As many as 58 Indian companies appeared in the overall Forbes Global 2000 list.



This comprehensive ranking of the world's biggest, most powerful and valuable publicly listed companies is based on a mix of four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value.



Forbes gave an equal weighting of all four metrics to rank companies according to size.

Press Trust of India