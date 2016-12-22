HDFC Bank customers get wrong a/c balance info due to glitch

-
-
HDFC Bank today faced some technical glitch due to which some of its customers received wrong account balance message on their registered mobile numbers.
Upon receiving the message, many customers called the bank's helpline number to check the correct status.
The bank later rectified the error and asked the customers to ignore the previous message.
