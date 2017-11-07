JUST IN
HDFC Bank to set up SmartUp zones in 30 cities to promote entrepreneurship
HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Zone for Odisha start-ups

Nirmalya Behera  |  Bhubaneswar 

HDFC Bank on Tuesday rolled out SmartUp Zone in Odisha at its Bhubneshwar main branch. A SmartUp Zone is an exclusive area of the branch dedicated to start-ups.
 
Through this zone, specially trained bank staff will offer tailor-made banking and advisory solutions to entrepreneurs. In addition, by accessing the bank's new SmartUp portal, start-ups will be able to tap into the knowledge and experience of a complete network of start-ups while simultaneously offering their services to this universe.
 
The first SmartUp zone was launched in New Delhi in October and similar zones will be launched in over 65 branches in 30 cities across India, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities that are emerging as start-up hubs.
 
The SmartUp zone in Bhubneshwar was inaugurated by A R Samal, General Manager, Financial Inclusion & Development Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Debashish Senapati, zonal head, Odisha, HDFC Bank.
 
“In Bhubneshwar, there are more than 230 start-ups and the objective is to service the needs of these start-ups and also further encourage entrepreneurship in the state of Odisha.”, said Senapati. He said that the zone will also be created in branches in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Rourkela.
 
This initiative is part of a larger effort by HDFC Bank to create an ecosystem to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise in the start-up space.
First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 19:03 IST

