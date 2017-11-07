HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Zone for Odisha start-ups

HDFC
Bank on Tuesday rolled out SmartUp Zone in Odisha
at its Bhubneshwar
main branch. A SmartUp Zone is an exclusive area of the branch dedicated to start-ups.
Through this zone, specially trained bank staff will offer tailor-made banking and advisory solutions to entrepreneurs.
In addition, by accessing the bank's new SmartUp portal, start-ups
will be able to tap into the knowledge and experience of a complete network of start-ups
while simultaneously offering their services to this universe.
The first SmartUp zone was launched in New Delhi in October and similar zones will be launched in over 65 branches in 30 cities across India, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities that are emerging as start-up hubs.
The SmartUp zone in Bhubneshwar
was inaugurated by A R Samal, General Manager, Financial Inclusion & Development Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Debashish Senapati, zonal head, Odisha, HDFC
Bank.
“In Bhubneshwar, there are more than 230 start-ups
and the objective is to service the needs of these start-ups
and also further encourage entrepreneurship
in the state of Odisha.
”, said Senapati. He said that the zone will also be created in branches in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Rourkela.
This initiative is part of a larger effort by HDFC
Bank to create an ecosystem to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise in the start-up space.
