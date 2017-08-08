HDFC Bank looks at refinancing to build corporate loan book

At a time when many large are putting brakes to growing lending, due to capital constraint and exposure limits, is aiming to expand its wholesale book through refinancing.

Term loans constitute about 30 per cent of its banking book, which grew by over 20 per cent to Rs 125,000 crore in 2016-17.

Kaizad Bharucha, executive director, said they were working on increasing the market share in wholesale banking. The bank has a strong capital base, unlike many large entities in this segment. Its total Capital Adequacy Ratio, by Basel-III rules, was 15.6 per cent at end-June, as against a regulatory requirement of 10.25 per cent, including a Capital Conservation Buffer of 1.25 per cent.

"This (strong capital base) gives an opportunity for refinancing and the chance to acquire good assets. This is keeping with the prudent philosophy of the bank," he told reporters, dwelling on growth of the banking business.

Many public sector are stuck with big-size bad loans and are concerned at meeting the capital adequacy norms. This has forced them to scale down exposure to lending.

Bharucha said while both term loans and refinancing streams are expanding, it is more on the latter side. The bank is looking at quality and soundness of a financial profile before deciding to take exposure. It does not have a list of sectors it will stay away from.

HDFC Bank's total advances stood at Rs 580,976 crore at end-June, an increase of 23.4 per cent over a year. Retail loans (to individuals) grew 21.9 per cent and wholesale loans by 25.5 per cent. The mix was 54:46. In recent years, it has been a 45-50 mix in terms of assets and between the wholesale and retail businesses.