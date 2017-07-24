HDFC Bank Q1 net profit up 20% at Rs 3,893 cr; NPAs rise marginally

Private sector lender on Monday reported 20.22 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,893.84 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, compared to the same period last year.



The bank had earned a profit of Rs 3,238.91 crore in the April-June quarter of the last financial year (FY).



Total income rose to Rs 22,185.38 crore during the quarter under review, up 14.81 per cent against Rs 19,322.63 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a filing.As of June 30, HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased marginally to 1.24 per cent of gross advances as against 1.04 per cent at the end of Q1FY17.Net stood at 0.44 per cent of net advances as on June 30 as against 0.32 per cent reported in Q1FY17.Shares of were trading 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 1,717 in afternoon trade on