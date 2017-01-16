HDFC ERGO raises Rs 350 cr via NCDs

Private sector HDFC
ERGO General Insurance
Company on Monday said it has raised Rs 350 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to strengthen its capital base.
The fund was raised by way of the private placement of unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, NCDs
of face value Rs 10 lakh each, HDFC
ERGO said in a statement.
The NCDs
were issued in November with a coupon rate of 7.6%.
It is listed on the BSE and has a tenure of 10 years with a call option at the end of 5 years.
Commenting on the announcement, HDFC
ERGO General Insurance
CEO Ritesh Kumar
said the fundraising comes soon after the acquisition
of L&T
General Insurance
and this will strengthen the financial position of the company and pave the path for future growth.
Since insurance
is a capital-intensive business, subordinated debt capital plays a significant role.
Insurers, like banks, too are now allowed to raise subordinated debt under IRDAI's other forms of capital Regulations.
