HDFC ERGO raises Rs 350 cr via NCDs

Private sector ERGO General Company on Monday said it has raised Rs 350 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to strengthen its capital base.

The fund was raised by way of the private placement of unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, of face value Rs 10 lakh each, ERGO said in a statement.

The were issued in November with a coupon rate of 7.6%.

It is listed on the BSE and has a tenure of 10 years with a call option at the end of 5 years.

Commenting on the announcement, ERGO General CEO said the fundraising comes soon after the of General and this will strengthen the financial position of the company and pave the path for future growth.

Since is a capital-intensive business, subordinated debt capital plays a significant role.

Insurers, like banks, too are now allowed to raise subordinated debt under IRDAI's other forms of capital Regulations.