Here's how ATM, PoS transactions stack up in post-demonetisation era

* Monthly ATM withdrawals, both in terms of volume and value, are back to pre-demonetisation levels since July 2017 and have remained around these levels since then.
* The number of ATM withdrawals for February 2018 was 719 million, of total value amounting to Rs 2,478 billion
Number of ATM terminals
* A total of 1,700 ATMs have been added since post-demonetisation period. The number of ATMs in February 2018 stood at 0.22 million, 385 units more than those in February 2017
* The number of ATMs in the country peaked in July 2017 and has been in decline ever since
Point-of-SALE terminals
* The number of point-of-sale (PoS) terminals have doubled from 1.5 million in October 2016 to over 3 million in February 2018
* This rise in PoS terminals can be attributed to the sharp additions made in the months immediately following demonetisation
* However, the additions have dropped significantly since then. POS additions during February 2018 did not match even 10% of the additions from December 2017 to March 2017.
Stagnant PoS transactions
* While the number of PoS terminals has gone up, PoS monthly transaction, both in volume and value is roughly the same as the pre-demonetisation level
* Barring the spike in December 2016 due to demonetisation, PoS transactions have remained stagnant in the 14 months since then
