JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Public sector banks pay much higher audit fees than private banks
Business Standard

How the loan was issued to Nirav Modi? PNB denies 'info' to RTI activist

The bank has denied disclosing any information regarding minutes of the meeting, total loans sought by Nirav Modi by citing 8(1)(H) of RTI Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punjab National bank, PNB
Punjab National Bank

The Punjab National Bank has refused to disclose records pertaining to the process of issuing loans to Nirav Modi, citing an ongoing probe into the over Rs 130 billion scam involving the billionaire jeweller.

In a  response to Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali, the bank has cited section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act to deny the information sought by him.

Galgali said he had sought details of all the records including minutes of the meeting, agenda notes, total loans sought by Nirav Modi and the amount sanctioned by the bank.

The sections bar disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements