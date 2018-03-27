How the loan was issued to Nirav Modi? PNB denies 'info' to RTI activist

-
ALSO READPNB fraud: Why India's banking system is flawed and how we can fix it PNB scam: Fraud by Nirav Modi, Choksi widens to $2 bn; top 10 developments PNB fraud: Nirav Modi may face non-bailable warrant; top 10 developments Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Mehul Choksi, the uncle who mentored Nirav Modi PNB fraud: Justice I deserve is far off, says Mehul Choksi to jobless staff
-
The Punjab National Bank has refused to disclose records pertaining to the process of issuing loans to Nirav Modi, citing an ongoing probe into the over Rs 130 billion scam involving the billionaire jeweller.
In a response to Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali, the bank has cited section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act to deny the information sought by him.
Galgali said he had sought details of all the records including minutes of the meeting, agenda notes, total loans sought by Nirav Modi and the amount sanctioned by the bank.
The sections bar disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU